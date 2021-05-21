Alabama ABLE Savings Plan launches to help those with disabilities gain financial independence

“An ABLE account is different from a basic checking/savings account because it allows an Alabamian with a disability to save and protect financial resources without jeopardizing the individual’s access to important public benefits they need to live life independently,” said James Tucker, Director of Alabama Disability Advocacy Program. “Alabama ABLE Savings Plan helps protect individuals’ independence in a very real way.”

The Alabama ABLE staff is collaborating with many local organizations to bolster the plan’s benefits and reach those in the disability community who may not be aware of the new program.

“Often this community faces predatory guidance from those seeking to exploit their limited financial resources,” explained the Director of Montgomery ARC (MARC), Paul Brown. “Having access to an ABLE savings account provides a sense of financial security and supports MARC’s mission to facilitate independence and self-determination for those we serve.”

For several years the State Treasurer’s Office has offered a similar ABLE program. However, the new program, Alabama ABLE Savings Plan, is the official and only ABLE program sponsored by and associated with the State of Alabama. The Alabama ABLE Savings Plan allows the Alabama Savings Board that oversees the program to pursue additional benefits for Alabamians.