Alabama adds 498 unemployment claims

The Alabama Department of Labor released the official count for initial claims filed during the week of Nov. 8 through Nov. 14.

Over the last week, 9,262 initial claims were filed either online or by telephone during this period; 3,001 of those claims are COVID-19 related.

Jefferson County had the largest number of claims with 1,471.

Coffee County had 66 claims, followed closely by Dale County at 67. Covington and Pike County both had 62, Geneva County had 42 and Houston County had 188. Crenshaw County had just 16.

Industry sectors with the greatest number of claims were: Industry Not Available, 3,716; Manufacturing, 875; Administrative and Support and Waste, 799; Retail Trade, 748; Health Care and Social Assistance, 688; and Accommodation and Food Services, 581.

During the week of Nov. 1 through Nov. 7, ADOL reported 8,764 initial claims filed either by phone or online—3, 328 of those claims were COVID related. Coffee County reported 66, Geneva County reported 35, Covington County reported 47, Houston County reported 171 and Dale County reported 64.