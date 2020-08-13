You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alabama ag program gets $26M CARES funding
0 comments

Alabama ag program gets $26M CARES funding

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday awarded $26 million of the Coronavirus Relief Fund for the Alabama Agriculture Stabilization Program.

“Agriculture has an economic impact of over $70 billion in the state of Alabama. I know firsthand how hard our farmers work each day, and they are without a doubt a major part of who we are in Alabama,” Governor Ivey said.

“Due to COVID-19, numerous farms and processing facilities have struggled to remain open and sell their products. Establishing the Alabama Agriculture Stabilization Program is not only the right thing to do to protect our farmers, but it also key to stabilizing Alabama’s economy.”

The Alabama Agriculture Stabilization Program will be administered through the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) and will be allocated to the following:

Direct Payment Business Stabilization Grants to Cattle Producers- $10.5 million

Meat Processing Plant Reimbursement Program- $1.5 million

Poultry Farmer Stabilization Grant Program- $4 million

Catfish Processor Reimbursement Program- $500,000

Fruit & Vegetable Processor Reimbursement Program- $500,000

State Supplemental CFAP Grant Program- $8 million

Nursery Grower Reimbursement Program- $1 million

“I want to thank Governor Ivey for her continued support of Alabama agriculture and for providing much needed assistance to farmers and processors adversely effected by COVID-19,” said Rick Pate, commissioner of Agriculture and Industries.

“Because of these men and women, our food supply chain is safe, abundant and sustainable. This program was a collaborative effort between our department and the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association, Alabama Farmers Federation, Alabama Poultry & Egg Association, Alabama Agribusiness Council, and other agriculture stakeholders.”

Alabama received approximately $1.9 billion of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding to respond to and mitigate COVID-19. Alabama Act 2020-199 designated up to $300 million of the Coronavirus Relief Fund to be used to support citizens, businesses, and non-profit and faith-based organizations of the state directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Zion Chapel to build $4 million gym

The Coffee County Board of Education voted Thursday night to accept a $4 million bid for the construction of a new gym at Zion Chapel High School.

News

Coffee County Jail Reports

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between August 2 and August 8. The information is in the following format: Name, …

News

Coffee County arrests

Coffee County sheriff's deputies made several arrests from July 26 to Aug. 1, including those for drug possession and domestic violence.

News

National CBD Day this Saturday

Your CBD Store is holding its second annual National CBD Day on Saturday. Your CBD Store is part of a network of almost 700 stores nationwide …

News

Personnel actions approved

The Enterprise Board of Education recently approved multiple personnel actions, including resignations, leave, transfers and hires.

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert