Alabama Attorney General to speak at Republican Women meeting

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is set to speak at the Republican Women of Coffee County meeting on Wednesday, July 21.

Steve Marshall was sworn in as the 48th attorney general of the State of Alabama on February 10, 2017.

Marshall is a native of Atmore who received his undergraduate education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his legal education at the University of Alabama School of Law. He graduated from both with academic honors.

Prior to taking office as Attorney General, Marshall was the district attorney for Marshall County, a post he held for 16 years. When he was sworn in at age 36, he became the second-youngest District Attorney in Alabama.

During his time as District Attorney, he established a reputation for being tough on crime. He founded the Marshall County Major Crimes Unit, the Marshall County Computer Forensics Lab and the Marshall County Crystal Meth Task Force. He was also instrumental in passing legislation that required a driver’s license for Alabama residents to purchase ingredients for making crystal meth. In addition, the legislation created a database for such purchases and led to a 90 percent reduction in the number of crystal meth labs in the state over the past five years.