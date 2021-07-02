Alabama Attorney General to speak at Republican Women meeting

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is set to speak at the Republican Women of Coffee County meeting on Wednesday, July 21.
Steve Marshall was sworn in as the 48th attorney general of the State of Alabama on February 10, 2017.
Marshall is a native of Atmore who received his undergraduate education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his legal education at the University of Alabama School of Law. He graduated from both with academic honors.
Prior to taking office as Attorney General, Marshall was the district attorney for Marshall County, a post he held for 16 years. When he was sworn in at age 36, he became the second-youngest District Attorney in Alabama.
During his time as District Attorney, he established a reputation for being tough on crime. He founded the Marshall County Major Crimes Unit, the Marshall County Computer Forensics Lab and the Marshall County Crystal Meth Task Force. He was also instrumental in passing legislation that required a driver’s license for Alabama residents to purchase ingredients for making crystal meth. In addition, the legislation created a database for such purchases and led to a 90 percent reduction in the number of crystal meth labs in the state over the past five years.
As district attorney, Marshall also helped draft and pass the Brody Act—a law that makes it a homicide to kill an unborn child during an attack on the unborn child’s mother. Marshall later became the first prosecutor to secure a death sentence under the Brody Act (in a case where a man murdered his pregnant wife and was charged with the homicide of both her and her unborn child). Five years later, when this landmark case was on appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court, Marshall—now attorney general—had the privilege of defending that conviction.
As attorney general, Marshall has embraced his role as the state’s chief law-enforcement officer and has committed himself to making Alabama a safer place to live. In January 2018, Marshall launched the Initiative on Violent Crime with the mission to “help cities reclaim their streets, restore the rule of law, and . . . see their communities revived.” Since its launch, the initiative has resulted in the arrests of hundreds of violent offenders.
Marshall was recently elected to the executive committee of the Republican Attorneys General Association, a nod to his demonstrated expertise and leadership on a variety of national policy issues including the opioid crisis, illegal immigration and religious liberty.
Marshall is known as a standout in law-enforcement circles, and on the day of his swearing-in, nearly every district attorney in the state came to the capital to show their support for him. He has one daughter, Faith, and attends Church of the Highlands in Montgomery.
Attorney General Marshall announced on June 3 that he will seek re-election for a second term.
The Republican Women of Coffee County will meet July 21 at 11 a.m. at the Enterprise Country Club. Social time begins at 11 a.m., with an optional $12 lunch buffet opening at 11:30 a.m. The speaking program begins at approximately noon. Everyone is invited, but reservations are required. To RSVP, call 334-494-3763 or email rwccreservations@gmail.com no later than July 18.