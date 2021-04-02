Alabama Aviation College meeting the needs of industry

Filling a growing need for skilled workers in aviation maintenance, manufacturing and transportation is a priority for the Alabama Aviation College, a unit of Enterprise State Community College, who provides essential hands-on training for students to join the workforce.
During a presentation recently held on the AAC campus, local and state government officials as well as representatives of the Alabama Technology Network (ATN), the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) and the Business Council of Alabama (BCA) learned about the College’s efforts to fill growing workforce needs. Senators Donnie Chesteen and Jimmy Holley; Representatives Steve Clouse, Rhett Marques and Jeff Sorrels; Director of ATN Keith Phillips; Regional External Affairs and Congressional Liaison for ACCS Joe Williams; President and CEO of the BCA Katie Boyd Britt; Dale County Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon; and Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship were in attendance.
“Keeping our government officials and other state organizations informed about what we do here at the College is important to us,” ESCC President Matt Rodgers said. “We are thankful for all the support we receive, and we are always happy to have them come to our campuses to see firsthand all the great things happening here.”
During the presentation, attendees learned the labor force participation rate of the four-county region of Pike, Coffee, Dale and Geneva Counties is about 52 percent, according to local labor reports. These reports identified several industry fields AAC trains students to enter.
As one of the Top 10 Middle Skill, High-Demand, High-Wage Occupations for this region, those interested in driving heavy and tractor trailers can begin their career with AAC. AAC offers a six-week Certified Driver’s License (CDL) program that gives truck drivers on-the road experience to meet the needs of the transportation industry. Students in the program learn essential skills such as how to safely transport cargo and passengers, hazardous materials differentiation, how to conduct a pre-trip vehicle inspection and basic vehicle control skills.
Aircraft mechanics/service technicians were also identified as one of the Top 10 Middle Skill, High-Demand, High-Wage Occupations, and according to Boeing’s 2020 Pilot and Technician Outlook report, an estimated 739,000 new aviation maintenance technicians will be needed in the field by 2039.
Since it first opened its doors in 1960, the College has been known for training students in aviation maintenance. Currently, AAC offers a two-year Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) program that provides students with the hands-on training necessary to complete both an airframe certification and powerplant certification. Both certifications ensure graduates of the program, including dual enrollment students, will have the skills necessary to service all types of aircraft, including jets and helicopters.
In addition to its AMT program, the College offers a two-year Avionics program that focuses on the maintenance of the electrical components of aircraft and helicopters.
“The college has a long history of serving the needs of aviation,” Phillips, ATN director, said. “While other communities in the state might have large automotive manufacturers driving employment and the local economy, aviation is a critical and vital part of the Wiregrass area. Through strong leadership and quality programs, it’s great to know that the Alabama Aviation College continues to provide well-qualified students ready to meet the needs of this incredibly important industry not only in the Wiregrass but statewide.
Local labor reports also identified manufacturing and transportation as two of the top five industries for the four-county region.
While the CDL program is focused on meeting transportation industry needs, AAC offers a unique Mechatronics program that provides training in electrical, mechanical, and computer engineering. Students are able to complete short and long-term certificates as well as a two-year degree that will fully transfer to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. High school students can also dual enroll in this program as it offers flexible lab scheduling and training for current industry workers.
Phillips also called the Mechatronics program at the Alabama Aviation College a “model” program because of its unique features that benefit both students and current industry workers who wish to grow their skill set.
“The Mechatronics program is incredibly innovative in that the instructor, Aubri Hanson, can organize and provide classroom instruction and theory online for students to complete at their own pace and schedule,” he said. “With this model, she is able to schedule open labs daily for students to complete their lab assignments and gain more time applying theory to practice. It gives the student an opportunity to schedule time for one-on-one instructor help with theory or labs and allows each student to cover the material at a pace that accommodates their schedule. This allows many of these college students to work full and part-time jobs in the industry and actually apply the principles of what they are learning in Mechatronics.
“Since August 2019, the program has been able to award over 630 industry-recognized credentials, and students completing the program are being hired by business and industry,” Phillips said. “These are testaments to the flexibility and quality of the program and how it is being taught by the instructor.”
To further fill a growing need in the manufacturing industry, the College will offer an Advanced Composites degree program in Fall 2021. Composite materials are made from two or more other materials and are used in industry areas such as aerospace, automotive, bridge building, boating and sporting goods. This program is expected to follow Mechatronics in allowing students to schedule their lab times to complete their projects.
Visiting officials also received a special tour of the College to see changes to the campus and completed and ongoing renovations to AAC facilities.
Completed renovations on the Ozark campus include Higham Building, which exclusively houses the College’s Mechatronics labs; Steagall Hall, which houses Avionics classrooms and labs, the CDL classroom, the College’s Admissions and Financial Aid Offices, Student Support Services (SSS), the AAC Bookstore and the campus Multipurpose Room; and the Advanced Composites lab, housed in the ATTC building. Updates to the CDL track, including a new canopy for students awaiting hands-on driving training, were also completed.
Currently, the College is renovating the Rufus Barnett Building, which houses AMT classes. Renovations include a new lobby and updated testing rooms, classrooms, offices and bathrooms. The building will also feature a new engine overhaul lab and storage area that can also be used as a classroom. Work will also take place to update the classroom and lab for the Turbine Engine Theory class (required for the A&P certification) and upgrade the building’s hangar floor.
“I was thrilled to be able to witness firsthand the incredible work being done at ESCC and the Alabama Aviation College,” Britt, BCA president and CEO, said after visiting the AAC campus. “These programs are making countless contributions to Alabama’s workforce development efforts and are truly moving the needle for our state. It is remarkable to see the ways they are providing training and access to good paying jobs for so many hard-working families across the Wiregrass.”