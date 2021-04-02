Alabama Aviation College meeting the needs of industry

Phillips also called the Mechatronics program at the Alabama Aviation College a “model” program because of its unique features that benefit both students and current industry workers who wish to grow their skill set.

“The Mechatronics program is incredibly innovative in that the instructor, Aubri Hanson, can organize and provide classroom instruction and theory online for students to complete at their own pace and schedule,” he said. “With this model, she is able to schedule open labs daily for students to complete their lab assignments and gain more time applying theory to practice. It gives the student an opportunity to schedule time for one-on-one instructor help with theory or labs and allows each student to cover the material at a pace that accommodates their schedule. This allows many of these college students to work full and part-time jobs in the industry and actually apply the principles of what they are learning in Mechatronics.

“Since August 2019, the program has been able to award over 630 industry-recognized credentials, and students completing the program are being hired by business and industry,” Phillips said. “These are testaments to the flexibility and quality of the program and how it is being taught by the instructor.”