Alabama counselor offers advice for improving mental health

Mental health historically has been an issue not discussed widely in public. But the pandemic has highlighted the need to bring it to the forefront.

Statistics show more people have become comfortable seeking assistance with managing their fears, isolation and anxiety surrounding the pandemic, as well as financial uncertainty and overall mental and emotional wellness.

Tandrea Elmore, a licensed professional counselor, said it’s essential to seek help when needed or just for maintenance, as one would for their physical health. May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

“People have been reluctant to seek help in fear of what others may say or think,” Elmore said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted those viewed as ‘strong.’ It has to be normalized that not being OK is OK. Some think that asking for help is a sign of weakness, but it is the exact opposite. It takes a more courageous person to recognize the need for assistance and take steps to get that assistance.”

Elmore, owner and therapist at New Vision Counseling Center in Montgomery, works with youths and adults.