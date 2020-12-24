Alabama Department of Labor announces new phone appointment system

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Department of Labor is announcing a new phone appointment system for unemployment compensation claimants who need assistance with their claims.

The new phone system will debut on Jan. 4, 2021. Beginning Jan. 3, claimants can call 1-800-361-4524 after 5 p.m. until midnight on Sundays through Thursdays to schedule a call back for the next day. Six hundred callbacks will be scheduled each day, with the exception of holidays and weekends. If a claimant is unable to secure an appointment on one day, they are encouraged to call back the next day after 5 p.m.

“This new callback system will allow us to serve more claimants per day than we’ve been able to previously,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “We’ve been working nonstop to improve our services to unemployed Alabamians and this system will hopefully accomplish that.”

Claimants will only be allowed to set one callback appointment per day. Callbacks will be scheduled between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and calls will come from a Montgomery number beginning with area code 334 followed by 229.