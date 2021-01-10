 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alabama Department of Public Health, Medicaid Agency, Attorney General Issue Warning on Scams Claiming to Offer COVID-19 Testing and Vaccines
0 comments

Alabama Department of Public Health, Medicaid Agency, Attorney General Issue Warning on Scams Claiming to Offer COVID-19 Testing and Vaccines

  • 0

(MONTGOMERY)—The Department of Public Health and the Alabama Medicaid Agency are receiving reports of citizens being contacted at their homes for the purpose of being offered COVID-19 vaccinations at home. In addition, individuals claiming to be employees of the Medicaid Agency are contacting recipients by phone or in person and offering free COVID-19 testing.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Medicaid Commissioner Stephanie McGee Azar and Attorney General Steve Marshall warn that this is a scam and anyone who is contacted about an offer for free in-home COVID-19 testing or vaccinations should immediately end the contact.

The public is encouraged to report such calls to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-5658 or via email to ConstituentAffairs@AlabamaAG.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert