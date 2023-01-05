Alabama Department of Public Health offers free radon test kits for households

MONTGOMERY—Radon is the number one leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is offering one free radon test kit per Alabama household as part of an initiative to cut down on dangerous radon exposure. Radon is a radioactive gas that cannot be seen or smelled.

It is produced when uranium breaks down in soil and water. Radon is harmlessly dispersed in outdoor air, but it can increase the risk of lung cancer when trapped in buildings.

Symptoms of dangerous radon exposure include persistent coughing, shortness of breath, and chest pain.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, 1 in 15 homes has a radon problem. In Alabama, 15 counties have been identified as having the highest potential for elevated radon levels: Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Colbert, Coosa, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Shelby, and Talladega.

The only way to tell if a home has a radon problem is to check with a radon testing kit. Alabama households can order one free radon test kit online via ADPH.

Recipients are only responsible for paying a return shipping fee. For more information about the Alabama Department of Public Health and radon testing, contact Nick Swindall at John.Swindall@adph.state.al.us.