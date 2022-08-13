Alabama Department of Public Health orders Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for adults

MONTGOMERY—Another COVID-19 vaccine option is now available to unvaccinated Alabama adults.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has ordered 8,000 doses of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,000 of those doses are being sent to county health departments throughout the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the recommendation from its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices that the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine be available for people ages 18 years and older.

The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is a two-dose primary series administered 3 to 8 weeks apart.

People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised should also receive 2 doses, given 3 weeks apart. A third primary dose is not currently authorized. Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is not authorized for use as a booster dose.

In clinical trials, vaccine side effects were mild. The most common side effect was pain at the injection site.

COVID-19 vaccines undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history. Side effects that happen within 7 days of getting vaccinated are common, but they are mostly mild and only last a few days. Some people have reactions that affect their ability to do daily activities.

Side effects throughout the body (such as fever, chills, fatigue and headache) are more common after the second dose of the vaccine. Severe allergic reactions to vaccines are rare.

Novavax is a COVID-19 vaccine that uses a more traditional protein-based technology, unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines which use mRNA technology. As with other COVID-19 vaccines, it is anticipated that the Novavax vaccine will be effective in protecting against severe COVID-19 illness, including hospitalization and death.

Information about COVID-19 vaccine providers and clinics can be found at alabamapublichealth.gov. Locations where COVID-19 vaccine is available can be viewed at vaccines.gov.