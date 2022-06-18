Alabama Department of Transportation set to begin Main Street paving Monday

The Alabama Department of Transportation has announced that contractors expect to begin resurfacing of state roads in Enterprise Monday, June 20.

Main Street and Plaza Drive are state roads that are slated for resurfacing as part of an ALDOT initiative approved last year.

Phase 1 of the project is the resurfacing of Plaza Drive from the intersection at East Park south to Boll Weevil Circle at Highway 167 South. The work on Plaza Drive is expected to begin Monday. The work will be done during the daytime hours and should take about a week, ALDOT officials said.

Phase 2 will be resurfacing East Park from the Boll Weevil Circle/Highway 84 East intersection to South Main Street near Enterprise City Hall.

On Monday, June 27, ALDOT is scheduled to start work on Main Street at City Hall and work north to the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Highway 84 West. The work is to be done between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights and is expected to take about two weeks to complete.

The paving was originally scheduled to begin with Plaza Drive June 15, with Main Street starting Monday, but was delayed.

The schedule is subject to change due to productivity and weather.