Alabama DHR reminds public to watch for signs of elder abuse

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Department of Human Resources is encouraging the public to help protect older family members, friends, neighbors and others from elder abuse by learning to recognize the warning signs of mistreatment.

Thousands of elderly and disabled adults are abused, neglected and exploited in Alabama every year. Last year alone, DHR’s Adult Protective Services Division investigated 10,566 reports of elder abuse across the state. Gov. Kay Ivey declared June 15, 2021, as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Alabama to raise awareness about the problem.

Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner said, “The older adults in our lives cared for us and kept us safe when we were young and vulnerable. Now, it is time for us to return the favor by protecting them from those who wish to cause physical, emotional and financial harm. We owe it to them to speak up if they are being mistreated.”

An estimated 1 in 10 Americans over age 60 have experienced abuse. Victims include adults of all genders, races and incomes. The problem is expected to worsen as adults live longer and become more dependent on others for care. Alabamians can help protect those at risk by watching for these warning signs:

Increased fear or anxiety

Isolation from friends or family