Alabama election results made official

Alabama's results from the Nov. 3 election became official on Monday after being certified by the State Canvassing Board.

The State Canvassing Board, which is composed of Governor Kay Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall and Secretary of State John H. Merrill, met Monday morning to certify the results.

“Ahead of this year’s General Election, Alabamians shattered records for voter registration and voter engagement, proving that even a global pandemic cannot hinder our democratic participation,” Merrill said. “Today, we certified those historic results and confirmed that Alabama is committed to providing free, fair and accessible elections.”

“I am once again grateful to the voters, poll workers, and local election officials in all 67 of Alabama’s counties who participated in this historic election and stepped up to ensure a safe, sanitary and secure election was observed.

Following each state or federal election, the State Canvassing Board meets to review and certify election results.

In total, President Donald Trump received 1,441,170 votes while challengers Joseph Biden received 849,624 votes and Jo Jorgenson received 25,176. Write-in candidates received 7,312—it is still unclear how many of those were for Nick Saban.