Alabama Extension Industrial Hemp meetings start Wednesday

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System will host a series of five industrial hemp meetings for new and seasoned growers beginning Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Katelyn Kesheimer, an Alabama Extension entomologist, said all meetings follow the same agenda, so growers only need to attend one meeting. She also said new growers are strongly encouraged to attend.

“The meeting will be an overview of the 2023 hemp season with changes to hemp rules, requirements licensees must meet and procedures and deadlines,” Kesheimer said. “We will also provide information on hemp budgets and tips for successful growing.”

Registration for these meeting is free but required for attendance. Find information about each meeting location below:

Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Wiregrass Research and Extension Center,

167 AL-134 in Headland;

Thursday, Jan. 12, from 9 a.m. until noon at Grace Fellowship Church, 1412 E. Nashville Avenue in Atmore;

Friday, Jan. 13, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Tuscaloosa County Extension Office, 2513 7th Street in Tuscaloosa;

Thursday, Jan. 19, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries Auditorium, 1445 Federal Drive in Montgomery; and,

Friday, Jan. 20, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Lauderdale County Extension Office, 802 Veterans Drive in Florence.

For more information on industrial hemp in Alabama, visit the Alabama Industrial Hemp Program web page at www.aces.edu. There you will find contact information for members of the Extension Hemp Action team.