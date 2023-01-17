Alabama Extension to host Precision Agriculture Workshops in Dothan, Athens

As farmers prepare for the upcoming growing seasons, the dawning of a new year is a reminder of the new things to come.

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System is planning two precision agriculture workshops in February. These workshops are designed to provide support to farmers as they implement precision agriculture technologies to strengthen pre-planting, in-season and harvest management strategies.

Brenda Ortiz, an Alabama Extension precision agriculture specialist, said the topics for each workshop were identified in collaboration with precision agriculture service providers in Alabama, as well as regional Extension agents that frequently interact with farmers and consultants.

The precision agriculture workshops will be held Feb. 8 at Athens State University in Athens, and Feb. 28 at Eastgate Park in Dothan. Each workshop is free and lunch is included, but registration is required. Continuing education units (CEUs) will also be available for attendees.

While there will be some topic overlap at both workshops, Ortiz said each precision agriculture workshop is tailored to the farmers in the area.

Ortiz said in addition to the topics listed above, equipment companies will have booths set up to showcase their latest technology and answer producer questions.

Register for these events via the Alabama Extension website, www.aces.edu. For more information, contact Ortiz directly at bortiz@auburn.edu. Regional Extension agents and county Extension offices can also help interested producers find and complete registration information.