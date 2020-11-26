Alabama Food Bank Association receives $3.6M grant from Alabama CoronaVirus Relief Fund

The Alabama Food Bank Association announced it received a $3.6 Million grant from the Alabama CoronaVirus Relief Fund. The grant is part of Gov. Kay Ivey’s Nonprofit Grant Program, a division of the State’s CARES Act funding administered through the Alabama Department of Finance.
These funds, known as the Alabama Feeding Initiative, will be used to support the Feeding America food banks in Alabama as they respond to this unprecedented COVID-19 crisis in the following ways:
- The purchase of food, packaging and related supplies to meet increased demand
- Operational expenses, including fuel and maintenance, incurred due to handling a higher amount for food, as well as open-air distribution events
- Rental costs of storage space and vehicles to handle increased volumes of food
- To purchase PPE, screening equipment and decontamination services to prevent the spread of COVID-19
The Alabama Food Bank Association is grateful to the state of Alabama and the Governor’s office for their tremendous support of Alabama communities.
“The membership of the Alabama Food Bank Association would like to thank Governor Ivey and her team as well as Kelly Butler and his team at the Office of Budget and Finance for making CARES funding available for those on the front lines of hunger relief in our great state.” said Laura Lester, executive director of the Alabama Food Bank Association.
“Alabama is a state where neighbors help neighbors, even in the most difficult times,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “The Coronavirus pandemic presented significant challenges around the world, as well as here at home in our own state. Food banks in communities across Alabama have been a lifeline for those in need, and I am proud to be able to put these funds toward the Alabama Feeding Initiative. I have told Alabamians that I remain committed to getting these CARES Act funds into the hands of those who need it.”
The funds for the Alabama Feeding Initiative project will support the Alabama Food Bank Associations eight members who collectively distributed 73.5 million pounds of food in FY2020 through their 1,573 partner food pantries. To learn more about Alabama’s food insecurity data visit Hunger Free Alabama and Map the Meal Gap.
The Alabama Food Bank Association works to end hunger by assisting the food bank network in obtaining more food and funds, fostering public awareness of the food banks’ mission, and creating partnerships to help alleviate hunger in Alabama. Every day, the eight food banks in Alabama partner with a statewide network of food donors, emergency food pantries, and soup kitchens to provide food to hungry people. Fighting hunger requires significant funding for every step of the process—from acquiring food, to storing the food, to transporting the food to people in need. Learn more at alfba.org.
Administered through the Department of Finance, the state of Alabama will offer cash grants in an amount up to $15,000 per Alabama-based nonprofit and faith-based entity that meet eligibility requirements. Alabama received approximately $1.9 billion of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) to respond to and mitigate COVID-19. Alabama Act 2020-199 designated up to $300 million of the Coronavirus Relief Fund to be used to support citizens, businesses, and non-profit and faith-based organizations of the state directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!