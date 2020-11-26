Alabama Food Bank Association receives $3.6M grant from Alabama CoronaVirus Relief Fund

“Alabama is a state where neighbors help neighbors, even in the most difficult times,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “The Coronavirus pandemic presented significant challenges around the world, as well as here at home in our own state. Food banks in communities across Alabama have been a lifeline for those in need, and I am proud to be able to put these funds toward the Alabama Feeding Initiative. I have told Alabamians that I remain committed to getting these CARES Act funds into the hands of those who need it.”

The funds for the Alabama Feeding Initiative project will support the Alabama Food Bank Associations eight members who collectively distributed 73.5 million pounds of food in FY2020 through their 1,573 partner food pantries. To learn more about Alabama’s food insecurity data visit Hunger Free Alabama and Map the Meal Gap.