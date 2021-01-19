Alabama Forestry Commission speaks to Lions Club

The Enterprise Lions Club held its first meeting of 2021 on Jan. 6 and welcomed Adam Bowers from the Alabama Forestry Commission as its guest speaker.

Bowers is a Forestry Management Specialist with a degree from Clemson University, although he noted that he is an Alabama native. He is responsible for managing forested land in Coffee and Covington counties and has worked for the Alabama Forestry Commission for 4 and a half years.

Alabama has 23 million acres in timber, and Bowers remarked that “trees are a commodity” in Alabama, just as are peanuts, soybeans and cotton. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the price of lumber has risen for a number of reasons, and as the industry continues to deal with the effects of the pandemic, that increase may continue.

Bowers also discussed the importance of properly managing timber land, from deciding how and what to plant, to maintaining the property to cutting and selling the timber. Part of Bowers' job is to work with landowners to determine how they want the land to be used while trees are growing to maturity; some want the land to be used for recreational purposes—hunting, fishing, camping, riding/biking/hiking trails, etc.—while others want to preserve the land for wildlife habitats.