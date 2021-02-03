Alabama had among fewest job losses in pandemic-marred 2020

Alabama and other states with less strict responses to COVID-19 fared better in terms of job losses than those with the tightest restrictions in 2020.

Hawaii, Michigan and New York registered the steepest declines in employment last year, underscoring repercussions on the job market and economy from states employing stricter COVID-19-related business restrictions.

A sharp slowdown in travel and tourism resulted in a 13.8% slump in Hawaii’s payrolls in December from a year earlier, the biggest among U.S. states, a Labor Department report showed. Michigan and New York, among states with harsher shutdown measures, saw employment declines that exceeded 10%.

At the same time, Mississippi, Georgia and Alabama – which have remained relatively most open throughout the pandemic – posted the fewest job losses.

Over the past year, Hawaii also had the largest increase in the unemployment rate, which rose 6.6 percentage points to 9.3% in the 12 months through December. Colorado’s jobless rate jumped 5.9 percentage points to 8.4% and Nevada’s rose 5.5 percentage points to 9.2%. All are tourism-dependent states that have implemented business and travel restrictions.