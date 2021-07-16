Alabama Head Injury Foundation rep speaks to Lions Club

The AHIF is a program that offers life-long services for its clients; many patients recover from their injuries and return to their “normal” life. Vocational rehabilitation is offered to help some learn new job skills while others may need different transportation, for example, a van to accommodate a wheelchair, and AHIF can help locate one. Even individuals who have suffered an injury many years ago can still reach out to the Foundation. Woodcox noted that her youngest client was three years old, and they range in age into the 70’s and 80’s. She has also worked with veterans to help them adjust to and cope with the changes in their lifestyles.

AHIF also provides recreational opportunities for its clients with outings to Camp ASCCA on Lake Martin and Camp McDowell in Nauvoo. In addition, Woodcox recently attended the Bright Ideas TBI Camp at Auburn University with six of her clients. This camp puts clients together with students and faculty from various disciplines (such as physical, occupational and speech therapy, counseling and music and art therapy) to help those who suffered their injuries at least three years ago and still need the services of the AHIF. After visiting Auburn and learning about the university’s successful wheelchair basketball program, Woodcox said that she is now exploring adding the sport to the activities available for local clients.