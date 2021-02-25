Alabama hemp industry still growing strong

The final rule did not increase THC limits beyond 0.3 percent, however growers will have a longer harvest window. The rule also proposes an increase to the negligent threshold level, so growers avoid criminal sanctions if the crop has high THC levels.

Alabama Hemp

“The main thing we have learned is that we still have so much to learn,” Kesheimer said. “Hemp has not been grown legally in the U.S. prior to the most recent Farm Bills, so we are lacking a thorough history of research on this crop.”

Researchers are working hard to begin research programs that will allow them to develop local recommendations for producers.

“Hemp grows differently in Alabama than it does in other parts of the U.S., so we need to really focus our efforts on studies that can help growers in this region,” she said. “Alabama has a long growing season with high temperatures, humidity, and moisture. Lots of insects and diseases also find their way to hemp, especially outdoors.”

Kesheimer said it is important to understand that hemp and marijuana are extremely different. While both are Cannabis sativa, the plants contain major difference in plant chemical composition and have varied end usage.