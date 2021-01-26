Alabama hits lowest unemployment since pandemic began

MONTGOMERY — Alabama's unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in December, the lowest point since the coronavirus pandemic began ravaging the state's economy, the state said Friday.

The monthly jobless rate declined by one-half percent from November's rate of 4.4%, according to a statement from the Department of Labor. But the rate was still well above the December 2019 number of 2.7% even with the improvement.

Nationally, the unemployment rate remained stuck at a still-high 6.7%. The preliminary, seasonally adjusted state rate represented 87,534 unemployed persons statewide in December compared to 100,374 people the month before.

“This is the lowest unemployment rate Alabama has seen since the pandemic began, and I’m glad to see us close out 2020 on a good note,” Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said. “While we are pleased to see our rate continue to drop, we know there is still a lot more work to be done. More than 26,000 Alabamians are unemployed now than at the same time last year, and we are still down more than 34,000 jobs from last year. Our work in 2021 will be focused on continuing this recovery.”