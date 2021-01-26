Alabama hits lowest unemployment since pandemic began

MONTGOMERY — Alabama's unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in December, the lowest point since the coronavirus pandemic began ravaging the state's economy, the state said Friday.
The monthly jobless rate declined by one-half percent from November's rate of 4.4%, according to a statement from the Department of Labor. But the rate was still well above the December 2019 number of 2.7% even with the improvement.
Nationally, the unemployment rate remained stuck at a still-high 6.7%. The preliminary, seasonally adjusted state rate represented 87,534 unemployed persons statewide in December compared to 100,374 people the month before.
“This is the lowest unemployment rate Alabama has seen since the pandemic began, and I’m glad to see us close out 2020 on a good note,” Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said. “While we are pleased to see our rate continue to drop, we know there is still a lot more work to be done. More than 26,000 Alabamians are unemployed now than at the same time last year, and we are still down more than 34,000 jobs from last year. Our work in 2021 will be focused on continuing this recovery.”
Wage and salary employment grew in December by 6,200. Monthly gains were seen in the trade, transportation, and utilities sector (+7,700), the leisure and hospitality sector (+3,000), and the education and health services sector (+1,100), among others. Over the year, wage and salary employment decreased 34,200, with losses in the leisure and hospitality sector (-19,400), the education and health services sector (-16,400), and the government sector (-9,700), among others.
Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are: Homewood and Vestavia Hills at 1.7%, Alabaster at 2.0%, and Madison at 2.1%. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are: Prichard at 11%, Selma at 9.0%, and Bessemer and Anniston at 7.0%.
Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are: Cullman County at 2.1%, Shelby, Marshall, and Franklin Counties at 2.2%, and Dekalb and Cleburne Counties at 2.3%. Counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Wilcox County at 10.6%, Lowndes County at 10.2%, and Perry County at 7.8%.
Due to annual benchmarking, ADOL will not release January’s unemployment rate until March 15, 2021.
Weekly unemployment claims
For the week of Jan. 10 through Jan. 16, 11,983 initial claims were filed either online or by telephone during this period, and 5,982 of those claims are estimated to be COVID-19 related.
Industry sectors with the greatest number of claims are: Industry Not Available, 5,412; Manufacturing, 1,152; Administrative and Support and Waste, 1,019; Retail, 886; Accommodation and Food Services, 719; Health Care and Social Assistance, 656; and Construction, 488.
Coffee County had 99 claims, five more than the previous week, and Dale County reported 114, an increase of two. Covington County was down to 65 from 89, Pike County reported 87, a decrease of 31, Geneva County reported a total of 56, up from 48, and Houston County was up to 276 from 238 the previous week. Crenshaw County had 40, down 39 from the last report.