Alabama launches COVID-19 vaccination eligibility check and scheduling portal

Sites listed in the portal have limited supply of vaccine. Current assessment of supply and expectations for shipments over the next month indicate that many public health clinics will have to focus on providing second doses in February. As appointments may not be available immediately, the limitation of appointments is directly related to the amount of vaccine provided by the federal government. If supply of vaccine products from the federal government increases, ADPH officials expect that access to appointments for priority groups will increase. If appointments are not available at a county health department, people are encouraged to visit drive-thru and walk-in clinics or other vaccine providers.