Alabama Power announces rate adjustment set for January

Alabama Power has announced a rate adjustment approved this week by the Alabama Public Service Commission that will appear on January 2023 power bills.

The increase in the cost to customers associated with these federal requirements will be about $6.81 for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month, according to Alabama Power spokesperson Michelle Johnson Tims.

“Our customers expect us to deliver reliable and resilient energy 24/7, 365 days a year. In order to best serve our customers, we must prepare for the future,” Tims said in a news release. “Customers will see an adjustment on January 2023 bills driven primarily by compliance with federal requirements, as well as unprecedented inflation and economic conditions. These federal mandates and regulations, with which the company and utilities across the country must comply, continue to put pressure on customer costs.

“As these federal policies impact our state, we’re here to help customers who may need assistance. To discuss payment options, customers can chat with us online, give us a call or visit us in person at one of our offices,” Tims said.

Customers can chat online about their bill at AlabamaPower.com, call at (800) 245-2244 or visit an Alabama Power office.

“To help customers reduce bills, we offer the tips for better managing energy use, finding ways to save and utilizing assistance programs."

Tims urged customers to have an online account with correct personal information. “You can better understand daily energy use by enrolling in My Power Usage on your online account at AlabamaPower.com. The tool shows daily and monthly use, projected bill amounts and sends email alerts when bills reach a set dollar amount.”

She said easy tips to save money and use less energy can be found online at AlabamaPower.com/Winterize. Customers can enroll in a time-of-use rate to save based on the time of day they use electricity and when they should avoid using major appliances at the same time. Visit AlabamaPower.com/TimeAdvantage to learn more.

“We offer a customized home energy check-up that helps customers find ways to save money on their monthly power bill and better understand energy usage specific to their home. Visit AlabamaPower.com/rates to check out the best plan to fit your lifestyle.”

Medicaid recipients can save $14.50 on their monthly power bill. To sign up, visit the nearest Alabama Power business office for an application or call (800) 257-APCO.

More information on resources and assistance programs through Community Action Agencies is available at AlabamaPower.com/PaymentAssistance.

LIHEAP - Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program- is administered by Community Action Partnership. Project Share helps pay bills of low-income residents who are 60 and older and/or disabled. Customers can donate through their Alabama Power account.

Those able to support neighbors in need can check the Project SHARE box on their Alabama Power bill or online account. Contributions to Project SHARE, run by the Salvation Army, directly support low-income and elderly customers in local communities.