Alabama Power crews travel to East Coast to assist in storm restoration

Tropical Storm Isaias swept across the East Coast last week, producing high winds, heavy rain and tornadoes, and leaving millions without power.

Wednesday morning, Alabama Power sent 133 lineworkers and 94 support personnel to New Jersey to assist utility FirstEnergy in its storm response.

The workers supported FirstEnergy subsidiary Jersey Central Power and Light, which serves 1.1 million customers in the central and northern parts of the state. Isaias began moving into New Jersey Tuesday and was producing heavy rains and high winds with gusts reaching 65 mph. Rainfall in portions of the state was expected to exceed 6 inches.

In addition to supporting FirstEnergy, Alabama Power released more than 325 contract lineworkers to assist in storm restoration at various utilities along the East Coast.

“Our crews are prepped and ready to offer assistance in the restoration efforts following Tropical Storm Isaias,” said Kristie Barton, power delivery services general manager. “As soon as it is safe to do so, which includes observing all of our COVID-19 safe practices protocol, we’ll be working to restore power as quickly as possible.”

Alabama Power’s help was coordinated through the mutual assistance program of the Southeastern Electric Exchange, an association of utilities.

Alabama Power customers can learn more about how to prepare for storms by visiting www.alabamapower.com. Click on “Our Company” and then “Outages & Storm Center.”

