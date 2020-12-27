Alabama Secretary of State and 16 Other Secretaries Support Robust Funding of the Election Assistance Commission

MONTGOMERY – A bipartisan group of 17 Secretaries of State, led by Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill, sent a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader of the House Kevin McCarthy to issue their support for adequately funding the Election Assistance Commission during fiscal year 2021.

The letter states:

“Thank you for your generous financial support during the 2020 Federal Election Cycle. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds used to assist in the administration of the election ensured a safe and sanitary election was observed on November 3.

“As we move forward, it is of utmost importance that election officials are equipped with the necessary resources to continue providing open, fair and secure elections, while also maintaining public confidence in the process.