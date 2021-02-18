Alabama Secretary of State co-chairs commission to restore public confidence in elections

On Wednesday, The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) announced a commission to restore the American public’s confidence in the integrity of free and fair elections by working to establish policies aimed at making it easier to vote and harder to cheat.

The commission, co-chaired by Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill and Michigan State Senator Ruth Johnson, has started identifying best practices nationwide that have proven to be effective in increasing voter access and participation without sacrificing the security, accountability, and transparency of the process.

“Increasing voter participation in this country will require thoughtful repairs to restore the public’s confidence in our electoral process, and we need to make the reforms necessary to regain trust in the process,” stated Alabama Secretary of State and commission co-chair John Merrill. “While there is no one-size-fits-all solution to anything, every state in the nation should be working to assess and improve their respective election laws. I look forward to working with my colleagues on this commission to be a resource for the leaders across the country who are taking the necessary steps forward to improving the process.”

While restoring confidence in the process is a national priority, solutions must be created at the local level in state legislatures.