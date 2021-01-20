Alabama Senators, county commissioner issues statement on vaccine delays

“In addition, every day, each location should notify ADPH of the number of doses they have remaining on hand. Every day. If the Alabama Department of Public Health does not know the answer to these questions, then the CDC certainly doesn’t know, and it makes no sense to send additional doses to Alabama.

“In a nutshell, ADPH must get every dose that has been administered entered into the registry for the feds to send us more. While over 200 locations are giving doses, not all are entering them. And to be honest, the doctors, pharmacists and nurses who are giving COVID vaccinations in addition to their daily duties are already doing ADPHs job, and blaming them for not entering doses into the registry is nonproductive.”

The senators said the solution, to them, seems easy enough: call all 221 vaccine sites and ask how many does they currently have and compare that number to what was sent to them initially.