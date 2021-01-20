Alabama Senators, county commissioner issues statement on vaccine delays

Tuesday afternoon, Alabama Senators Jim McClendon, Greg Albritton, Tom Whatley and Randy Price released a letter in response to the vaccine distribution problem in Alabama.
Comparing distribution to pipelines, the letter states the pipeline in Alabama has a kink and that distribution of vaccines will continue to be interrupted until the kink is fixed, or until Alabama decides “to play by the rules.”
“The rule is simple: the CDC will not authorize shipments to Alabama until they know we are using what we have on hand. Our citizens are paying a deadly price,” the letter reads.
Currently, Alabama’s vaccine inventory has more doses than the state can administer, and with such a high demand for vaccines nationwide, doses are allocated to states that are reporting accurately, or are able to get the doses administered. When vaccines are not entered into the registry database, the order for the second dose is not tripped.
“In other words, we must report to the CDC the doses administered in order to get additional doses to the state. Apparently, ADPH is unable to provide all of the following information: how many doses have we received in Alabama? How many doses have been distributed to locations around the state? How many doses have been put into arms? How many doses put in arms have been reported to the CDC?
“In addition, every day, each location should notify ADPH of the number of doses they have remaining on hand. Every day. If the Alabama Department of Public Health does not know the answer to these questions, then the CDC certainly doesn’t know, and it makes no sense to send additional doses to Alabama.
“In a nutshell, ADPH must get every dose that has been administered entered into the registry for the feds to send us more. While over 200 locations are giving doses, not all are entering them. And to be honest, the doctors, pharmacists and nurses who are giving COVID vaccinations in addition to their daily duties are already doing ADPHs job, and blaming them for not entering doses into the registry is nonproductive.”
The senators said the solution, to them, seems easy enough: call all 221 vaccine sites and ask how many does they currently have and compare that number to what was sent to them initially.
“If those doses are not entered into ImmPRINT (the state’s vaccine registry), the ADPH should request the patient list and ADPH should enter those doses to get the kink out of our supply pipeline. The ADPH also should exercise the authority to require all locations administering the vaccine to keep the registry current and not be supplied additional vaccines until they comply,” they said. “Until we can account for all doses administered we will continue to have supply issues and the risk in Alabama will continue unabated.”
Coffee County District 5 Commissioner Jimmy Jones agrees that the issue needs immediate attention. In a statement issued on Jan. 11, Jones said the state and its programs need to do better by its people.
“We need this vaccine to save lives and get our economy back to normal. Our people demand better from us,” he said. “When the Alabama Department of Public Health puts out a toll-free number to make an appointment for those over 75 years of age and it receives over 1.1 million calls in the first 24 hours, we can clearly see how desperate people are to obtain this vaccine.
“I call on ADPH and the State of Alabama to use all means necessary to ensure we distribute the COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible.”
Jones said it may take creative thinking to put into action, but he wants to see distribution locations in accessible areas and maximized use of volunteers.
“If we need to waive qualifications to allow more people to be able to give the shots, then lefts do it. If we need drive-through clinics, then let’s do it,” he said. “The vaccine should not be held up by bureaucratic red tape, unnecessary paperwork, arcane restrictions and slow delivery methods. We are in a war with the virus and we are not going to win it by using a playbook designed to restrict our actions.”
Part of the problem with vaccine distribution in Alabama has been a lack of available testing sites. Jones called on doctor’s offices, the hospitals and even local businesses to apply to become providers.
“As an elected official, I stand ready to work with the state and ADPH in organizing our community into a vaccine task force. We are in this fight together and we can only defeat this common enemy if our government will lead, and our people will cooperate,” he said. “We the people are ready for action and are willing to help, but we require the cooperation and assistance of the public health system. We need them ready and willing to use all resources that we can muster together. With community action and government cooperation, we can do this. We need action now.”
ADPH launches new vaccine distribution dashboard
The map depicts sites other than hospitals that have been selected to receive COVID-19 vaccine. The state's allocation is minimal, so many sites may not have vaccine on hand.
The demand for vaccine continues to greatly exceed supply as Alabama has more than 326,000 healthcare workers and nearly 350,000 people who now qualify for a vaccine because they are 75 years old and older. Sites listed have a limited supply of vaccine, and while hospitals in a few areas of the state have begun vaccinating those 75 years of age and older, most are still working to make sure their frontline workers are vaccinated. Information for hospitals will be added at a later time, as they have vaccine available for additional groups.
The Coffee County Health Department is the only location in Coffee County listed, and five sites in Houston County are listed, including: AllSouth Urgent Care on Montgomery Highway, Dothan Pediatric Clinic, Mike's Southside Pharmacy, Houston County Health Department and Dothan Medical Associates.