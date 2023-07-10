Marty Bowden has a closet full of uniforms – some are for his full-time job with the Enterprise Rescue Squad, some are for his part-time job as a Geneva County Reserve Deputy, and some are for his volunteer time with the Geneva Rescue Squad. Some days he wears all three uniforms. Marty recently spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club about the various jobs he holds.

Bowden is president of the Alabama Sheriff’s Reserve Association, which was founded in 1972. The Association is composed of volunteers who work with the local sheriffs’ departments to support the full-time deputies employed by the county. They may be called to go on patrol with a deputy, to assist in an emergency, to aid in search and rescue operations, to provide security for large events, or to assist at the jail. Reserve deputies are required to undergo training and to qualify with a firearm, just as certified deputies do. Last year, the association hosted a training session in Houston County, and it was the largest training program in the history of the association. Eighty-five reserve deputies participated in a variety of two-hour sessions including felony traffic stops, active shooter scenarios, drug arrests, and qualifying on the shooting range. The next event will be held in Madison County and will focus on the use of Narcan in drug overdoses. The Reserve Association also provides insurance for the reserve deputies. Their dues go towards the premiums to cover a deputy who might be injured while performing his or her duties.

Last year, 1,161 deputies were covered by this insurance program. Not every county in Alabama has reserve deputies. Currently, 52 of the 67 counties have reserve deputies. The sheriff of each county can decide if the county will participate.

Bowden noted that he requires the deputies under his supervision to attend training sessions. Some deputies choose to attend the same training sessions that certified deputies attend. However, the reserve deputies have no powers, such as to arrest someone, unless they are accompanied by a certified deputy. Reserve deputies are also required to provide their own firearms and part of their uniform.

Geneva County started its reserve deputy program in 2015 with 15 deputies. Currently, the program is capped at 30 to keep the numbers manageable. Bowden said that these reserve deputies have helped patrol the rivers around Geneva, provided security for the River Festival in the spring, participated in search and rescue operations when someone is stranded on the river, and support the deputies on duty overnight. He also explained how traffic cameras have helped to locate individuals who are wanted for crimes locally and in other states.

Bowden said he does indeed often wear more than one uniform in a 24-hour period, but that he loves what he does. So, it’s possible that whether you live in Enterprise or Geneva County, you might see him in one of his three uniforms, and you will know that he is a professional who is well-trained for whatever job he is doing.

