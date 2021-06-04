Alabama State Games coming to Enterprise

All Alabama residents, college students and military personnel who’ve lived in Alabama for at least 30 days prior to the day of competition and meet the specific requirements for their specific sport of interest can compete. Alabama residents attending college or serving in the military in another state are also eligible to compete. Athletes residing in a state adjacent to Alabama who belong to a club based in Alabama and regularly train/compete in Alabama are eligible.

Designated individual or team sports may be eligible to compete, along with those who compete in developing state games sports. Participants in sports (including formats/age groups of sports) not offered in other state games programs or residing close to a neighboring state line may be eligible to compete. Residents in states who do not have State Games are eligible to participate.

About the Alabama State Games

The Inaugural Alabama State Games competition in 1983 was held in Auburn and featured 600 athletes competing in four different sports. In 2012, ASF Foundation’s 30th Anniversary State Games showcased more than 6,000 athletes competing in 25 different sports and over 100 sporting events, making it the state’s largest annual multi-sport event for youth and adults.

The Alabama State Games are part of a nationwide network of state games with a national organization called the National Congress of State Games (NCSG). The NCSG is a membership organization comprised of 35+ Summer State Games and 10 Winter State Games organizations and is a member of the United States Olympic Committee’s Multi Sport Organizational Council. The mission of the NCSG is to support State Games member organizations in the promotion of health, fitness and character building through multi-sport competitions and physical activities. The NCSG was created in 1986, to serve as the official association of the State Games Organizations. The state games programs began in the early 1980s as part of a grass roots effort to get more athletes involved and aware of Olympic sports and to encourage them to possibly pursue participating in the Olympic Games.

