Alabama unemployment lowest since March

After a spike in unemployment claims in mid-November, Alabama’s numbers have steadily declined in recent weeks before reaching the lowest number of claims since the week ending March 14, 2020.

For the week of Dec. 20 through Dec. 26, 5,506 initial claims were filed with 2,156 of those being COVID-19 related.

Industry sectors with the greatest number of claims are: Industry Not Available, 2,128; Manufacturing, 573; Administrative and Support and Waste, 544; Accommodation and Food Services, 434; Retail Trade, 411; and Health Care and Social Assistance, 407.

Coffee County had 40 claims, 30 fewer than the previous week, and Dale County reported 59. Covington County was down to 36, Pike County was down to 30, Geneva County to 23 and Houston County down to 97 from 149 the previous week. Crenshaw County had 7, down 10 from the last report.

Jefferson County had the largest number of claims with 686, but they, too, saw a large decrease—down from 1,410 claims for week-ending Dec. 19.

Nationally, 787,000 initial claims were filed week-ending Dec. 26, a decrease of 19,000 from the previous week, according to the US Department of Labor.