Alabama Virtual Library aims to support medical students navigating remote classes with new high quality, unbiased 3D anatomy content

As schools and colleges across the state of Alabama transition to remote and hybrid learning environments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alabama Virtual Library (AVL) has pivoted to add a leading 3D anatomy tool to its online library.
This unique tool will supplement virtual learning by allowing medical and other healthcare students and educators to interact with systems of the human body via 3D visualization models and animations. AVL collaborated with Wolters Kluwer to provide access to the Visible Body module.
All Alabama residents will have access to high quality, unbiased anatomy content with Visible Body Human Anatomy Atlas 2020 available through the Alabama Virtual Library. For medical students adapting to remote learning, the resource can replicate dissection lab experiences in a virtual setting with interactive 3D simulations and enhance studying with its quiz functions. It can also aid clinicians providing telehealth consultations in better understanding the location of a patient’s symptoms, in describing diagnoses and with overall communication.
“During this time of remote education and limited in-person medical visits, it’s important that AVL has credible resources available to all Alabama educators, clinicians, and residents,” said Ron Leonard, treasurer of the Alabama Virtual Library Council and director of Special Initiatives for the Alabama Commission on Higher Education. “We are proud to now offer an interactive, comprehensive anatomy reference tool to anyone in the state who is interested in understanding the systems of the human body.”
Visible Body’s Human Anatomy Atlas 2020 provides medically accurate male and female 3D gross anatomy models, select microanatomy of tissues and organs, cadaver slices and diagnostic images. Other features include access to quizzes for self-assessment, information on common diseases for each body system, and animated models of muscle actions. All of the content is created by medical illustrators and biomedical visualization experts and is reviewed by professors and healthcare professionals.
“We’re pleased to help Alabama students and educators ensure their healthcare learning is not interrupted during this unprecedented time due to COVID-19, by providing easy, online access to virtual anatomy content from Visible Body,” said Vikram Savkar, vice president and general manager, Medicine Segment, Wolters Kluwer, Health Learning, Research & Practice. “Online and digital learning solutions will almost certainly become a core part of the medical school experience blended with traditional instruction designed to maximize all students’ success.”
Along with Visible Body’s Human Anatomy Atlas, AVL provides free access to numerous online educational and informational resources including reliable online research databases. The virtual library has collections for primary, secondary, college, and adult level resources providing easy access to relevant tools for educators and residents. As Alabama’s premier online information portal, AVL raises the level of excellence in in schools and communities across the state.