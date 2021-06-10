Alabama Watershed Stewards to host first in-person educational workshop since 2020

Enterprise, Ala.– Alabama Watershed Stewards (AWS) will be hosting a 1-day training event in Enterprise on July 16th at the Enterprise Farmers Market. This training event marks the first inperson event that has been safe to hold in over a year.

This one-day training event promotes healthy watersheds, increases citizen understanding of water pollution and provides people with the tools they need to prevent and resolve local watershed issues. Attendees will come away from the training with a new appreciation for natural resources and a desire to change their community. Attendees will also have an opportunity to network with local conservation groups at the training.

This year, we are inviting members from some local conservation groups and asking them to bring educational materials to share with participants. Groups currently planning to attend the training include the Choctawhatchee, Pea and Yellow Rivers Watershed Management Authority, the Chattahoochee River Keeper, the Choctawhatchee Bay Estuary Program, the Choctawhatchee Riverkeeper and others.