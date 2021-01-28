Alabama wildlife rehabbers need our help

For the last nine years, Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary has been a safe haven for animals of all kinds and has helped the residents of Coffee County with every wildlife emergency it could. Now, Big Bend and other Alabama wildlife rehabilitators across the state need our help.
Terry Morse, co-director of Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary, spoke at the Jan. 20 meeting of the Republican Women of Coffee County on the growing unease among Alabama’s wildlife rehabbers and their need for changes to the state’s policies on rehabilitating wild animals.
Originally founded by Betsy Knight in 1988 in the “Big Bend” of Florida, the wildlife sanctuary focused on transitioning Florida black bears back into the wild. After Knight passed in February 2012, her mentee, Morse, and Morse’s husband, John, moved the operation to its current location in Enterprise in April 2012. Although the physical location of the wildlife sanctuary may have changed, its philosophy did not: giving all wildlife a second chance at life.
Morse said the goal of wildlife rehabilitation is to provide professional care to sick, injured and orphaned wild animals so they ultimately can be returned to their natural habitat, not to be kept as a pet.
“Wild animals that sustain injury or illnesses preventing them from living successfully in the wild are usually euthanized,” she said. “Wildlife rehabilitation is not an attempt to turn wild animals into pets. Patients are held in captivity only until they are able to live independently in the wild. A fear of humans is a necessary survival trait for wild animals, and every effort is needed to minimize human contact and to prevent the taming of rehabilitation patients.”
Wildlife rehabilitation, she said, is often an elaborate and time consuming process, and due to the difference between wild and domestic animals, much of their work must be done alongside a veterinarian to properly diagnose illnesses and treat injuries; however, rehabilitators must also possess extensive knowledge about the species in their care—including natural history, nutritional requirements, behavioral issues and caging considerations—must be able to administer basic first aid care and understand the dangers each animal presents.
Despite having to have a permit from the state and federal government to operate, neither of those institutions offers state or federal funding.
“All of these things cost money, which usually comes out of the rehabbers own pocket or through private donations from the public who care about and support what we do. Rehabbers take on this responsibility because we feel it is the right thing to do,” Morse said.
The number of wildlife rehabilitations in Alabama quickly dwindled from over 200 rehabbers in 2015 to just 13 not only because of a lack of support from the state, but from outright attacks.
“In 2014, all Alabama-permitted rehabbers were told by the Alabama Director of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries that rehabbers were not needed or wanted in Alabama and that we were an ‘unnecessary evil,’” she said. “They also asked us to euthanize seven species of our native wildlife if they came through our door, no matter what the circumstances were. Although some of our state authorities do not believe in the rehabilitation of our native animals, it doesn’t mean it isn’t a needed service.
“There have been no new rehabbers approved in the last three years, and since 2017, our state game wardens were told they cannot bring injured, ill or orphaned wildlife to any rehabbers—they either have to just release them on the spot and let nature take its course, or dispatch them no matter what the issues are. All wildlife that has become a pet has to be euthanized, and if you are caught with any wildlife in your possession without the proper permits, the animals are euthanized without option. These imprinted animals no longer get the opportunity to go to a rehabber to attempt to wild them up and desensitize them from human interaction.
“We have had multiple discussions with our Department of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries, and we were made promises that were ignored. Rehabbers have been harassed and accused of things that were not true, but never got to discuss the issues on their own behalf. It is only a one-way conversation.
“Our state believes in nature taking its course, or to euthanize all of the injured or orphaned native species found by the public. We believe in nature’s way as well, except when it is the humans that cause the problems and not Mother Nature.”
Though game wardens have been forbidden from bringing injured wildlife to rehabbers, Morse said their District 4 game warden is grateful for the services Big Bend provides.
“Our District 4 game warden has told us that we make them look good in the public eye by having a place to bring the wildlife that needs help and a place that the public can call to follow up on the status of the wildlife, or the animal brought in,” she said. “We want to be part of the wildlife and wildlife rehabilitation solution and not a part of the problem.”
To be part of the solution, Morse proposes propose putting wildlife rehabilitation under another department “that believes in the second chances,” or potentially developing a second committee or group of seasoned rehabbers, wildlife veterinarians, wildlife conservationists and biologists and others who are capable of making the life or death decisions of wildlife. Under the guidance and supervision of this committee, new rehabilitators would be allowed to learn from others with the proper experience.
“The proposed committee could make better collaborative decisions and better protect our native wildlife and could properly structure our wildlife rehabilitation programs. We could adopt other successful programs instead of re-inventing one,” she said. “As it is now, there is one person who writes the policy and makes the decision on whether an animal lives or dies, and we have found that the interpretation of those policies can change on a whim. We have talked to the Director of Wildlife Freshwater Fisheries, and we are just too insignificant to them to try to improve the process.
“Our wildlife do deserve a second chance, especially since over 90 percent of that wildlife that is brought in to us is orphaned, injured or ill because of human actions. They deserve a chance for humans to try to fix what we have done to them.”
To find out more information on how to support Big Bend, how to volunteer or how to make a donation, call (334) 447-8110 or (334) 447-8111.