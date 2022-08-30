ALDOT prepares for Labor Day weekend

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is expecting higher traffic volumes during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

For the safety of the traveling public, as well as construction and maintenance workers, there will be no temporary lane closures on interstate highways from Friday, Sept. 2, at 12:00 p.m. to Monday, Sept. 5, at 11:59 a.m.

Emergency lane closures may be possible, depending on specific circumstances on interstates and other state roadways.

To help combat crashes and fatalities, ALDOT offers these holiday driving tips:

1) Designate a sober driver.

Crashes involving alcohol and drug impairment are five times more likely to involve a fatality, according to 2020 Alabama crash data.

2) Buckle up, every time.

Surviving a crash is much more likely when wearing a seatbelt. More than 50 percent of people dying in crashes in Alabama are not wearing a seat belt.

3) Limit distractions.

A driver who is distracted by texting or changing the radio station is 23 times more likely to get into a crash than someone who is driving alert.

Motorists planning their holiday travel route can find Alabama traffic and road condition information at www.ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app.

ALDOT asks motorists to use ALGO Traffic responsibly. Drivers should never text, tweet, or use a mobile device while operating a vehicle.