ALEA issues Thanksgiving travel safety reminders

MONTGOMERY – With tens of thousands of travelers driving through Alabama during this Thanksgiving week, Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are ramping up their plans to keep roadways safe for everyone and to ensure all motorists arrive alive.

During the 2020 Thanksgiving travel period, which begins at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, and ends at midnight Sunday, Nov. 29, motorists should expect heavier-than-normal traffic and plan accordingly.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said, “Despite the recent pandemic, Thanksgiving is still one of the busiest travel periods of the year, as many individuals choose to drive to and from their holiday destinations. ALEA Troopers want to ensure you arrive safely to your loved ones and our agency needs your full cooperation to prevent traffic crashes in order to save lives.”

Historically, ALEA Troopers have seen an increase in traffic-related deaths during Thanksgiving. Secretary Taylor said he hopes to see a reduction in Thanksgiving roadway tragedies this year.