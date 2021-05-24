ALEA launches National Safe Boating Week with summer safety tips

With the weather heating up, it’s time for thousands of boaters to hit the waterways and enjoy a variety of outdoor activities. Alabamians and first-time boat owners across the state are expected to commence another summer season by launching their boats this Memorial Day weekend on Alabama’s beaches, rivers and lakes.

In an effort to enhance and promote public safety ahead of the busy holiday weekend, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division is participating in National Safe Boating Week, from Saturday, May 22, to Friday, May 28, leading up to Memorial Day weekend from Saturday, May 29, to Monday, May 31.

Troopers within ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division would like to emphasize just how hazardous water activities can be and how to make boating, swimming and skiing safer for everyone. In Fiscal Year 2020 (Oct. 1, 2019-Sept. 30, 2020), Marine Patrol investigated 107 boating-related crashes, resulting in 14 fatalities. The year prior, Marine Patrol investigated 110 boating-related crashes, with 29 fatalities.