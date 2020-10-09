ALEA tries to raise awareness of cybersecurity

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has partnered with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to raise awareness of cybersecurity and to ensure all Alabamians have the necessary resources to be safe and secure while online.

Each October, CISA works with government departments, organizations and industries to spread cybersecurity awareness, focusing on a specific area each week throughout the month.

The overall theme this year is “Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart,” stressing the importance of personal accountability and taking proactive steps to keep your information safe.

This week marks the first full week of the campaign and highlights how internet-connected devices have impacted our daily lives. The second week will emphasize the importance of securing devices for both personal and professional use; the third week will focus on securing internet-connected devices in healthcare and for telemedicine patients; and the fourth will cover the future of connected devices.