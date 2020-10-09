ALEA tries to raise awareness of cybersecurity

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has partnered with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to raise awareness of cybersecurity and to ensure all Alabamians have the necessary resources to be safe and secure while online.
Each October, CISA works with government departments, organizations and industries to spread cybersecurity awareness, focusing on a specific area each week throughout the month.
The overall theme this year is “Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart,” stressing the importance of personal accountability and taking proactive steps to keep your information safe.
This week marks the first full week of the campaign and highlights how internet-connected devices have impacted our daily lives. The second week will emphasize the importance of securing devices for both personal and professional use; the third week will focus on securing internet-connected devices in healthcare and for telemedicine patients; and the fourth will cover the future of connected devices.
“We are living in an age where everything is at our fingertips, and we connect through the internet,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “However, it is our goal to implement stronger security practices, educate vulnerable citizens and raise awareness so our interconnected world will be safer for everyone.
“We are proud to partner with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and CISA for the 17th annual National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.”
For additional tools and resources available to protect yourself and your information, visit: https://www.cisa.gov/national-cyber-security-awareness-month.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!