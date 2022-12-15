All In Credit Union announces All In 2 Finances Winners

All In Credit Union has announced the winners of the second season of the organization’s All In 2 Finances Challenge.

Throughout the six-month challenge, finalists worked with All In Financial Coaches to improve their credit scores, increase savings and reduce debt. They also shared their journeys online to help others gain a better understanding of how to improve their finances.

The Season 2 All In 2 Finances winners are:

• 1st Place: Joshua and Diana Mayhue of DeFuniak Springs, Fla.;

• 2nd Place: Kaitlyn Howard of Mobile;

• 3rd Place: Cassandra Tart of Enterprise;

• 4th Place: Paris Hill of Graceville, Fla.;

• 5th Place: Adam and Katie Khan of Coffee Springs.

“We are pleased to be part of the financial success that our All In 2 Finances participants have seen,” said Kathy Scarbrough, vice president of Marketing at All In Credit Union.

“Now, more than ever, the realization that effectively managing your finances is not just desirable, it’s essential. We are proud of the hard work, determination, and commitment each family displayed throughout this competition. The knowledge and habits they formed during this program will pay dividends for many years to come.”

In addition to the five finalists, All In 2 Finances also provided financial coaching for applicants not selected for the challenge, as well as opportunities for online participants to win cash and prizes when completing monthly challenges through the All In Financial Education Center.

In the final month of the challenge, each family organized a project to benefit their community. Pasco Home, Wiregrass Angel House, Child Advocacy Center of the Emerald Coast and Child Emergency Pregnancy Services received funds and items due to the fundraising efforts of the five families.

Each finalist was paired with a team of financial coaches who guided them throughout their journey by offering advice and expertise on a variety of financial topics. The advisors were All In Credit Union employees who brought a wealth of experience to help each family achieve their financial goals.

Applications for Season 3 of All In 2 Finances will be available on Jan. 1. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2023. To learn more about All In 2 Finances and apply for the chance to be selected as an All In 2 Finances contestant, visit allincu.com/finances.