All In Credit Union announces launch of Buy Local, Spend Local project

Daleville, Ala.— All In Credit Union is pleased to announce the launch of Buy Local Spend Local, a community investment project that encourages its 139,000 members to shop at locally owned businesses.

All In members who shop at local businesses partnering with the credit union and use their All In Debit Card to make purchases have an opportunity for their purchases to be reimbursed. Each month, the Credit Union will randomly choose purchases made at participating businesses and credit up to $25 of their purchase amount.

“At All In Credit Union, we strive to give back to the local community regularly,” said All In SVP of Member Experience Lisa Hales. “We’re excited to expand these efforts and help support local businesses through this challenging time.”

Local businesses are invited to participate in the program. After enrolling in the Buy Local Spend Local program, businesses will receive an identifying window cling, obtain a listing on www.buylocalspendlocal.com/allin and gain direct promotional access to Credit Union members.

Locally owned businesses interested in participating in the program are encouraged to contact a branch manager at any All In location.

Eligible individuals interested in joining All In to take advantage of special offers may visit www.allincu.com to open an account online.