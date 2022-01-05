All In Credit Union announces online financial challenge and the chance to win $10,000

Daleville, Ala. – All In Credit Union has announced the second season of its highly successful online financial challenge called All In 2 Finances. In 2021, All In awarded a total of $20,000 to the five families who participated in the first competition.
“Because of the positive changes we saw in the lives of our contestants and those who made the same changes by following them online, we wanted to provide another chance for our members to participate this unique financial education experience,” stated Bobby Michael, All In President/CEO
Charlie Mingus, All In Chairman of the Board, echoed those comments, “Seeing the financial transformations of these five families was incredible and demonstrates what this Credit Union is all about—people helping people. We are pleased to offer this program once again and look forward to the same level of success with our second season.”
All In 2 Finances is a comprehensive online competition that provides important financial education to participants and viewers on the basics of financial management. The seven-month program shares tips on how to improve overall finances with topics ranging from credit score management to reducing debt and increasing savings.
The Credit Union will once again choose five families from those who apply. Once selected, those five individuals or families will compete for the chance to be named the winner of the competition and to receive the grand prize of $10,000. The five families will have seven months to reduce their debt and increase their savings by working with designated Financial Coaches from All In Credit Union. Throughout the competition, the families will be sharing details of their financial journey and the success they achieve along the way.
Each month throughout the competition, the families will be scored based on a variety of criteria including the percentage of increase in savings, the percentage of decrease in debt, the improvement of their credit score and the ability to follow recommendations of financial coaches. The scoring also includes participation in the program’s educational sessions, coaching and challenges, and the contestants’ ability to use social media to share their stories effectively.
“All In 2 Finances is an exciting opportunity for us to create an environment for learning about finances in a way that is engaging and fun,” stated Kathy Scarbrough, Vice President of Marketing at All In Credit Union. “Now, more than ever, the realization that effectively managing your finances is not just desirable, it’s essential. Knowing how to reduce debt and start on the path to building wealth is fundamental to your personal growth.”
All In 2 Finances will also allow viewers to get in on the financial management aspect. Throughout the competition, viewers will have the ability to create a stronger financial future for themselves, as well, by meeting with their financial coach or watching the contestant’s videos. This unique opportunity will allow participants to become more financially savvy and help them to become economically secure.
To learn more about the All In 2 Finances Challenge and how to apply, visit allincu.com/Finances. Participants must complete their application by the deadline of January 31, 2022Applications can be submitted via email at Allin2Finances@allincu.com, dropped off at any branch location or mailed to the following address:
All In Credit Union Attn: All In 2 Finances Application
P.O. Drawer 8 Daleville, AL 36322
About All In Credit Union:
All In Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with $2.2 billion in assets. They provide personalized financial solutions to more than 144,000 members in Alabama and Florida. The organization and its employees are committed to enriching the lives of others by helping them reach their goals and achieve financial success. For more information, visit www.allincu.com.