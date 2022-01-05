All In Credit Union announces online financial challenge and the chance to win $10,000

Daleville, Ala. – All In Credit Union has announced the second season of its highly successful online financial challenge called All In 2 Finances. In 2021, All In awarded a total of $20,000 to the five families who participated in the first competition.

“Because of the positive changes we saw in the lives of our contestants and those who made the same changes by following them online, we wanted to provide another chance for our members to participate this unique financial education experience,” stated Bobby Michael, All In President/CEO

Charlie Mingus, All In Chairman of the Board, echoed those comments, “Seeing the financial transformations of these five families was incredible and demonstrates what this Credit Union is all about—people helping people. We are pleased to offer this program once again and look forward to the same level of success with our second season.”

All In 2 Finances is a comprehensive online competition that provides important financial education to participants and viewers on the basics of financial management. The seven-month program shares tips on how to improve overall finances with topics ranging from credit score management to reducing debt and increasing savings.