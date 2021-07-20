All In Credit Union awarding $100,000 to deserving area organizations

Daleville — All In Credit Union will provide up to $100,000 in grants to deserving local organizations for future programs or facilities. The 2021 All In $100,000 Grant Program is in its fourth year of offering multiple community organizations the chance to enhance their financial resources for projects that need funding by submitting an application through annual grant application process.

Bobby Michael, All In Credit Union President/CEO, commented, “Throughout our communities there are hundreds of charities making a dramatic difference in people’s lives every day. We want to enhance the work of these vital community partners by providing needed funds to organizations whose dreams for growth and expansion exceed their existing capital.”

Michael continued, “The focus and discipline of All In Credit Union has given us an incredible opportunity to share resources that will create a lasting change in our communities. Working together, we can maximize the positive impact of organizations who are committed to helping others.”