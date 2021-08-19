All In Credit union awards $25,000 in scholarships to high school students

Daleville — All In Credit Union is proud to announce the winners of its 2021 Jim H. Mitchell Scholarship. The scholarship winners are representatives of All In Credit Union’s service areas and scored as the top 25 candidates. Applicants were judged on academic achievement, extra-curricular activities and essay responses.

“We were extremely impressed with the high caliber of students that applied,” said Kathy Scarbrough, All In Credit Union vice president of marketing. “As an organization that desires to give back to our communities, we are pleased to help these students further their education.”

All In Credit Union offers $1,000 scholarships to 25 high school seniors each spring. A student must be a member of All In Credit Union to be eligible to apply. Information for the 2022 Jim H. Mitchell Scholarship is available at www.allincu.com.

Local scholarship winners are as follows:

Treasure Franklin, Enterprise: Graduate of Enterprise High School attending University of North Alabama

Graduate of Enterprise High School attending University of North Alabama Lauren Griffin, Enterprise: Graduate of New Brockton High School attending Troy University

Graduate of New Brockton High School attending Troy University Brianna Davis, Elba: Graduate of Zion Chapel High School attending Faulkner University

Graduate of Zion Chapel High School attending Faulkner University Kate Hudson, Elba: Graduate of Elba High School attending Troy University

Graduate of Elba High School attending Troy University Halee Deal , Jack: Graduate of Zion Chapel High School attending Faulkner University

Graduate of Zion Chapel High School attending Faulkner University Julia Adams, Ozark: Graduate of Carroll High School attending The University of Alabama

Graduate of Carroll High School attending The University of Alabama Gillian Bailey, Dothan: Graduate of Dothan High School attending Troy University

Graduate of Dothan High School attending Troy University Bethany Bradshaw, Dothan: Graduate of Ridgecrest Christian School attending Mississippi College

Graduate of Ridgecrest Christian School attending Mississippi College Collin Doherty, Dothan: Graduate of Providence Christian School attending Samford University

Graduate of Providence Christian School attending Samford University Caraline Gandy, Dothan: Graduate of Providence Christian School attending The University of Alabama

Graduate of Providence Christian School attending The University of Alabama Angelique Hays, Dothan: Graduate of Dothan High School attending The University of Alabama

Graduate of Dothan High School attending The University of Alabama Nolan Perry, Dothan: Graduate of Ridgecrest Christian School attending The University of Alabama

Graduate of Ridgecrest Christian School attending The University of Alabama Whit Woods, Dothan: Graduate of Rehobeth High School attending Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

Graduate of Rehobeth High School attending Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Victoria Zlotea, Dothan: Graduate of Dothan High School attending Troy University

Graduate of Dothan High School attending Troy University Anna Fischer, Headland: Graduate of Headland High School attending Auburn University

Graduate of Headland High School attending Auburn University Darriana Thompson, Headland: Graduate of Headland High School attending The University of Alabama

Graduate of Headland High School attending The University of Alabama Benjamin Hancock, Abbeville: Graduate of Abbeville Christian Academy attending Auburn University

Graduate of Abbeville Christian Academy attending Auburn University Hailey White, Andalusia: Graduate of Straughn High School attending Auburn University