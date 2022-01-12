All In Credit Union awards grants to Coffee County Family Services and Enterprise YMCA

All In Credit Union spread holiday cheer to ten charitable organizations by awarding more than $140,000 in grants as part of its annual holiday tradition. This is the fourth consecutive year that All In has donated more than $100,000 in grants to organizations that make a positive impact in their communities. One of those organizations is Coffee County Family Services.

Family Services has led community efforts to strengthen Coffee County families along with reducing child abuse and neglect. In addition, they are known throughout the community as a catalyst for cooperation, coordination and problem-solving. This grant will be used towards the All In Credit Union Back to School Bash, providing backpacks with school supplies, school clothing, socks, underwear, shoes, family health kits and hygiene supplies to 300 kids or more.

The Enterprise YMCA was also awarded. The Enterprise YMCA is a worldwide charitable fellowship united by a common loyalty to Jesus Christ. Their primary purpose is to help families grow in spirit, mind and body through quality Christian programs, facilities and services. This grant will be used towards repairing a building to stop it from flooding. Before the flooding issues, the building was used for activities such as taekwondo, after-school camp, square dancing and many more events.