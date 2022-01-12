All In Credit Union awards grants to Coffee County Family Services and Enterprise YMCA

All In Credit Union spread holiday cheer to ten charitable organizations by awarding more than $140,000 in grants as part of its annual holiday tradition. This is the fourth consecutive year that All In has donated more than $100,000 in grants to organizations that make a positive impact in their communities. One of those organizations is Coffee County Family Services.
Family Services has led community efforts to strengthen Coffee County families along with reducing child abuse and neglect. In addition, they are known throughout the community as a catalyst for cooperation, coordination and problem-solving. This grant will be used towards the All In Credit Union Back to School Bash, providing backpacks with school supplies, school clothing, socks, underwear, shoes, family health kits and hygiene supplies to 300 kids or more.
The Enterprise YMCA was also awarded. The Enterprise YMCA is a worldwide charitable fellowship united by a common loyalty to Jesus Christ. Their primary purpose is to help families grow in spirit, mind and body through quality Christian programs, facilities and services. This grant will be used towards repairing a building to stop it from flooding. Before the flooding issues, the building was used for activities such as taekwondo, after-school camp, square dancing and many more events.
Bobby Michael, All In Credit Union President/CEO, commented, “When developing this project, one of our objectives was to provide funds to organizations whose dreams exceeded their existing capital. Through a rigorous application and interview process, the ten organizations selected displayed a compelling case to be chosen as one of our grant recipients.”
All In Board Chairman, Charlie Mingus, explained, “In 2018, our Board of Directors made a commitment to donate $100,000 from our Helping Hands Foundation to enhance the lives of others in a way that exemplifies the credit union philosophy of ‘People Helping People.’ This is in addition to the many sponsorships and donations made throughout the year to local schools, sports and charitable organizations.”
Lisa Hales, All In’s Senior Vice President of Member Experience, who was instrumental in the creation of the Helping Hands Foundation, stated, “There is a culture of giving that permeates this organization. Whether lending support for local events through volunteering or ensuring that children and local nursing home residents receive the items on their Christmas wish list, you will find our employees giving back to the community in ways both large and small. As we like to say, ‘We Give Back’ is more than a hashtag at All In.”
According to Michael, the unusual gift is not out of the ordinary for the $2.2 billion credit union with a heartbeat for doing good. “The organizations selected to receive grants are only a few of the many nonprofits making a lasting difference every day. We are extremely pleased to share our resources in order to enhance the work they do and impact the lives of more people than ever before.”
Organizations that were also chosen to receive a 2021 grant award are:
Alabama Florida Council of the Boy Scouts – Dothan, Ala.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Alabama – Ozark, Ala.
Dumas Wesley Community Center – Mobile, Ala.
Food for Thought – Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.
Girl Scouts Gateway Council – Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.
House of Ruth – Dothan, Ala.
Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy – Dothan, Ala.
United Methodist Children’s Home – Mobile, Ala.
Michael concluded, “In addition to the good work these organizations do, their willingness to participate in the grant process demonstrates their ability to serve as good stewards of the money they will be receiving.”
Application requests for the 2022 All In Credit Union grants will be announced in July as part of the Credit Union’s continued commitment to give back to the community through its Helping Hands Foundation which was established in 2016.