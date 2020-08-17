You have permission to edit this article.
All In Credit Union awards Troy IMPACT scholarships
All In Credit Union awards Troy IMPACT scholarships

081820-ent-impact-p1

All In Credit Union awarded nine $500 scholarships during the parent session at Troy University's IMPACT, its new student orientation program.

 ALL IN CREDIT UNION PHOTO

DALEVILLE — All In Credit Union awarded $4,500 in scholarships to incoming freshmen during Troy University’s 2020 Student IMPACT sessions.

The scholarships, which are provided each year, were awarded during the parent information session as a part of the annual orientation for new students.

Each of the nine students received a $500 scholarship that can be applied to a variety of college expenses, including tuition, books, meals and housing.

“All In Credit Union is a strong supporter of education and is pleased to partner with Troy University to award Troy IMPACT scholarships each year,” All In Vice President of Marketing Kathy Scarbrough said. “We know there are a number of costs associated with higher education and hope that our small contribution will make a difference in every student’s life.”

Scarbrough continued, “Awarding these scholarships during the parent information session provides those who are often responsible for the cost of college the opportunity to receive just a little bit more assistance before their students embark on a new chapter in their lives.”

Troy University Students receiving $500 IMPACT scholarships from All In Credit Union are:

• Kyle Boatwright, Tallassee

• Anna Caine, Marion

• Shane Cannady, Panama City, Fla.

• Kylie Jones, Daleville

• Lauren McCullough, Bay Minette

• Anna Nolfe, Daphne

• Daylen Reynolds, Harvest

• Katelyn Roskam, Ozark

• Tamira Trimble, Ozark

In addition to the Troy IMPACT scholarships, All In Credit Union provided $10,000 in scholarships in 2020 to high school seniors who applied for the annual Jim H. Mitchell Scholarship.

