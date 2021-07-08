All In Credit Union celebrates $2 billion milestone

DALEVILLE — All In Credit Union celebrated the achievement of a significant milestone in the Credit Union’s history with employees and members on June 23. The cause for celebration was the attainment of $2 billion in assets.
Charlie Mingus, chairman of the board for All In Credit Union, said, “To put things into perspective, it took the Credit Union 45 years to reach $1 billion in assets. In only 10 years, the Credit Union has doubled in size and added another $1 billion to its assets. That growth is a direct result of Credit Union leadership and the quality employees who give their all to advancing Credit Union goals.”
Bobby Michael, All In Credit Union president/CEO, echoed these comments.
“At All In, we truly do have the best employees. Their exemplary work ethic and commitment to the organization is extraordinary," he said. "During the last several years, they have pushed through projects to improve our product offerings while delivering superior service to our members. Above all, we have achieved significant growth while maintaining a strong financial performance.”
As a demonstration of the All In Credit Union’s financial strength, All In has been ranked in the top 2% of the nation’s credit unions for safety and soundness based on Weiss Ratings, Jupiter, Fla. It also has the distinction of a 5 star rating from Bauer Financial, Coral Gables, Fla. rating agency for the entire 26 years that Bauer has calculated ratings for financial institutions.
The strong financial foundation allowed All In Credit Union to continue its growth, even in the midst of a pandemic. Along with asset growth, All In membership has increased to 141,000 and the number of branches has increase to 26. The new level of assets makes All In the fourth largest credit union in Alabama.
Michael concluded, “As we celebrate this milestone, we want to thank our employees and members who have made this growth possible. Throughout the past five decades, and especially during 2020, we have depended on one another. As our COVID-19 slogan said, ‘We’re All In this together.’ That philosophy, along with the idea of ‘People Helping People’ is at the core of what we do every day to meet our member’s financial needs.”