All In Credit Union celebrates $2 billion milestone

DALEVILLE — All In Credit Union celebrated the achievement of a significant milestone in the Credit Union’s history with employees and members on June 23. The cause for celebration was the attainment of $2 billion in assets.

Charlie Mingus, chairman of the board for All In Credit Union, said, “To put things into perspective, it took the Credit Union 45 years to reach $1 billion in assets. In only 10 years, the Credit Union has doubled in size and added another $1 billion to its assets. That growth is a direct result of Credit Union leadership and the quality employees who give their all to advancing Credit Union goals.”

Bobby Michael, All In Credit Union president/CEO, echoed these comments.

“At All In, we truly do have the best employees. Their exemplary work ethic and commitment to the organization is extraordinary," he said. "During the last several years, they have pushed through projects to improve our product offerings while delivering superior service to our members. Above all, we have achieved significant growth while maintaining a strong financial performance.”