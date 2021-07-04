All In Credit Union donates $30,000 to Fort Rucker’s Army Emergency Relief Fund

Daleville — All In Credit Union presented a donation of $30,000 to Fort Rucker’s Army Emergency Relief (AER) Fund at the 2021 AER Campaign Closing Ceremony on June 15. Funds were primarily raised from All In Credit Union’s Annual Golf Tournament held at Fort Rucker’s Silver Wings Golf Course. All proceeds from the golf tournament were donated to AER.

AER is the Army’s emergency financial assistance program dedicated to helping active and retired soldiers with unexpected vital needs. Fort Rucker’s AER campaign raised over $100,000 and will provide loans and grants to soldiers, retirees, family members and survivors.

Bobby Michael, All In Credit Union’s President/CEO commented, “Because of our long-standing history with the soldiers of Fort Rucker, raising money for this important cause is one of our key fundraising events of the year and why we began this golf tournament dedicated to raising funds more than three decades ago. We are pleased to see such an outpouring of support for AER and to know that All In Credit Union’s annual donation will provide funds during a critical time in a soldier’s life or the life of their family.”

In addition to the largest donation ever made to AER by All In, the tournament had 144 players, including 20 soldiers who had the opportunity to play in the tournament due to generous sponsor donations. For more information or to register for the 2022 All In AER Golf Tournament held May 6, 2022, visit allincu.com/golf.