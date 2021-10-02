 Skip to main content
All In Credit Union Donates School Supplies to Coffee County Family Service Center
100121-ent-allin-p1

Pictured from left: Judy Crawley, Coffee County Family Services Center director and Katy Sellers, All In Credit Union business development officer.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

All In Credit Union recently donated funds to Coffee County Family Service Center and 11 other local organizations throughout its service areas to assist students and teachers during the 2021-22 school year. Donations were made by All In Credit Union members and employees in an effort to give back to the community. This year marks the tenth year All In has held a school supply donation drive at each of its 26 branches. The funds donated stay in each branch’s local service area.

Donations were also given to the following organizations:

Andalusia Elementary School- Andalusia, Ala.

Ark of Safety- Mobile, Ala.

Dothan Education Foundation- Dothan, Ala.

Jackson County Early Childhood Program- Marianna, Fla.

Midland City Elementary School- Midland City, Ala.

Mulkey Elementary School- Geneva, Ala.

Opp Elementary School- Opp, Ala.

Riverside Elementary School- Crestview, Fla.

Troy Elementary School- Troy, Ala.

Volunteers of America—Mobile, Ala.

West DeFuniak Elementary School- DeFuniak Springs, Fla.

About All In

Credit Union

:

All In Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with $2 billion in assets. They provide personalized financial solutions to more than 141,000 members in Alabama and Florida. The organization and its employees are committed to enriching the lives of others by helping them reach their goals and achieve financial success. For more information, visit www.allincu.com.

