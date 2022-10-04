All In Credit Union donates school supplies to Coffee Family Service

All In Credit Union recently donated supplies to Coffee County Family Service Center and 17 other local organizations throughout its service areas to assist students and teachers during the 2022-2023 school year.

Donations were made by All In Credit Union members and employees in an effort to give back to the communities. This year marks the 11th year All In has held a school supply donation drive at each of its 29 branches. The supplies donated stay in each branch’s local service area.