All In Credit Union donates to Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center during the 2021 holiday season
011922-ent-allin-p1

Pictured: Jonathan Zielinski, All In Credit Union Enterprise Highway 167 Branch Manager; Janet Armstrong, Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center Activities Director and Stephanie Logsdon, Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center Activities Coordinator

 COURTESY PHOTO

All In Credit Union employees recently donated Christmas gifts and Christmas trees to the Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center. As part of the Credit Union’s annual tradition, All In employees came together in a company-wide effort to collect gifts for children and seniors and decorate Christmas trees for local nursing homes.

Kathy Scarbrough, All In Vice President of Marketing, stated, “It’s incredible to see the level of giving by All In employees. They look forward to this time of year and the chance it provides to give back to our seniors and children.”

As part of the organization’s ongoing #WeGiveBack efforts, the Credit Union delivered holiday cheer to eight other organizations including:

Crestview Manor Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care – Crestview, Fla.

Daleville Senior Citizen Center – Daleville, Ala.

Mobile Nursing and Rehabilitation Center – Mobile, Ala.

Oakview Manor Healthcare Center – Ozark, Ala.

SARCOA’s Santa for Seniors Program – Dothan, Ala.

Troy Health and Rehabilitation Center – Troy, Ala.

Wesley Place on Honeysuckle – Dothan, Ala.

Wiregrass Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program – Dothan, Ala.

About All In Credit Union

:

All In Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with $2.2 billion in assets. They provide personalized financial solutions to more than 144,000 members in Alabama and Florida. The organization and its employees are committed to enriching the lives of others by helping them reach their goals and achieve financial success. For more information, visit www.allincu.com.

