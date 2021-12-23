All In Credit Union Donates to Holiday Meals for Soldiers

Daleville, Ala. — All In Credit Union donated $3,500 to the Fort Rucker Holiday Food Voucher Program, which provides extra funds to soldiers and their families for holiday meals.

“The long-standing tradition of All In providing extra support to soldiers and their families during the holidays ensures that we’re caring for a very special group of people who serve and sacrifice for our country every day” commented Kathy Scarbrough, Vice President of Marketing for All In Credit Union.

The Holiday Food Voucher Program is funded solely by donations from the community and emphasizes providing additional funds for holiday meals to military families with children.

Scarbrough concluded, “Working together, we’re able to demonstrate that we’re a community that cares for our soldiers and their families. The Holiday Food Voucher Program, which follows a stringent selection process, enables families to have funds that help make the holidays a little brighter.”

About All In Credit Union:

All In Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with $2.2 billion in assets. They provide personalized financial solutions to more than 143,000 members in Alabama and Florida. The organization and its employees are committed to enriching the lives of others by helping them reach their goals and achieve financial success. For more information, visit www.allincu.com.